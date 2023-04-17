WILLIAMSBURG — North Laurel continued its impressive play against regional opponents by going on the road to defeat Whitley County in both boys and girls tennis action.
The Lady Jaguars picked up an easy 9-0 win over the Lady Colonels while the Jaguars notched an 8-1 victory over the Colonels.
Girls
North Laurel 9, Whitley County 0
Singles
1. Eva Clark (NL) def. Bonsiep (WC), 8-0
2. Erin Cheek (NL) def. Carr (WC), 8-0
3. Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Lawson (WC), 8-1
4. Brooke Hubbard (NL) def. Miles (WC), 8-1
5. Natalie Robinson (NL) def. Croley (WC), 8-1
6. Amber Bryant (NL) def. Callahan (WC), 8-4
Doubles
1. Meg Brock/Molly Hamm (NL) def. Bonsiep/Lawson (WC), 8-2
2. Griffin/Jayci Phelps (NL) def. Care/Miles (WC), 8-0
3. Lyla Durham/Marlie McDaniel (NL) won by default
Boys
North Laurel 8, Whitley County 1
Singles
1. Jackson Gilbert (NL) def. G. Sharp (WC), 8-2
2. Jasper Jones (NL) def. B. Sharp (WC), 8-0
3. Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Ellis (WC), 8-0
4. Ethan Carter (NL) def. Ridener (WC), 8-2
5. Caleb McCreary (NL) def. Sawyers (WC), 8-5
6. Austin Van (NL) lost to Jones (WC), 8-3
Doubles
1. Finn McArdle/Colton Cunigan (NL) def. Sharp/Ellis (WC), 8-6
2. Jones/Vaughn (NL) def. Sharp/Ridener (WC), 8-0
3. Cooper McCowan/Joe Clay Durham (NL) def. Steely/Williams (WC), 8-3
