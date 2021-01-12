LONDON — North Laurel remained unbeaten on Tuesday after upending No. 2 ranked Covington Catholic in overtime, 89-87.
The Jaguars were down six points in overtime before rallying and taking the lead for good after Clay Sizemore’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave North Laurel an 89-87 lead with 13 seconds remaining.
Reed Sheppard led the way with 45 points and 12 rebounds while Sizemore added 18 points and Ryan Davidson finished with 16 points.
Sheppard finished the game hitting 16-of-21 shot attempts, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
A complete story will be in Wednesday‘s edition of the Sentinel-Echo and Thursday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.
