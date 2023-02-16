LONDON — A slow start didn’t keep North Laurel from capturing its 13th Region-best 24th win of the season.
After holding a slim, 39-34, edge at halftime, Eddie Mahan’s Lady Jaguars turned things up a notch, outscoring Owsley County, 37-30, in the second half to pick up a 76-64 win.
“A sluggish first half and foul trouble created some adversity for us, but we had multiple kids rise to the occasion,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Owsley County has some really nice players and we were not as locked in defensively as we needed to be which allowed them to get going.
“As I told my team after the game, starting next week all that matters is the win,” he added. “It doesn’t have to be pretty as you just have to find a way to get it done. I think tonight was a perfect example of just figuring out a way to get the win.”
Senior Emily Sizemore turned in another stellar effort, scoring a game-high 24 points while hitting three 3-pointers. She also went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Teammate Brooke Nichelson added 17 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Jaelyn Black had 12 points, and hit two 3-pointers while Gracie McKnight finished with nine points, all coming from 3-point range. Chloe McKnight added eight points in the win.
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Oneida Baptist during semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament.
The Lady Jaguars beat the Lady Mountaineers twice this season, 90-12, 66-11.
