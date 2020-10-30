MONTICELLO — Wayne County High School standout senior running back Braedon Sloan had been sidelined with an injury for nearly 21 days, but his return to action on Jewell Field on Friday night was epic. In the Cardinals' 43-8 win over North Laurel, Sloan put his name on the top of the Wayne County High School football record books.
Not only did Sloan rush for 243 yards and scored five touchdowns, but he surpassed his father James Sloan's mark as the Cardinals' all-time career rusher. His father, James Sloan, held the the Cardinal career rushing mark of 5,279 yards - set in 1990.
With a 45-yard scamper midway through the third quarter, Braedon Sloan surpassed his dad's Wayne County football career rushing mark. After Friday night, Sloan is now up to 5,352 for his career at Wayne County High School. But more amazingly, the Eastern Kentucky University commit has already rushed for 1,175 yards in only five games this year and has scored a mind-boggling 20 touchdowns - averaging five TDs and 235 yards per game.
Sloan visited the end zone four times in the opening half with scores of 69 yards, 14 yards, 10 yards, and 6 yards. With 2:36 left in the third quarter, Sloan scored on a nine-yard run for his fifth TD of the game and put the game into running clock mode at 36-0 - which was aided by a Brody Weaver to Lee Shelton two-point conversion.
The fourth quarter opened up with a Wayne County junior Justin Curry 'pick-six' interception from 57 yards out to put the Cardinals up 43-0. On the night, Wayne County's defense came up big with a interceptions by Curry, senior Kurtis Karr, and sophomore Wesley Cares.
North Laurel finally got on the scoreboard with 2:49 left in the game when freshman Tucker Warren hit junior Gavin Hurst for a 34-yard touchdown passing play. Warren hit junior Caden Harris for the two-point conversion to put the final score at 43-8.
While North Laurel burnt up most of the opening quarter with an empty eight-minute opening offensive drive, the Jaguars' offense stalled for the rest of the game. On 31 rushing attempts, the Jags only gained a net total of six yards. The Jags' bright spot of the game was junior receiver Gavin Hurst, who caught eight passes for 132 yards and scored his team's lone touchdown.
The Cardinals had a total of 376 yards on only 29 plays. Senior quarterback Brody Weaver completed five passes for 118 yards. Wesley Cares caught one pass for 50 yards, and Mason Burchett caught two passes for 51 yards.
Wayne County upped their record to 3-3, while North Laurel fell to 3-5. The Cardinals will travel to Knox Central next week for a crucial district game. The winner of that game will get a first-round home game as the two teams will battle again the following weekend in the post-season opener. Meanwhile, North Laurel will have the audacious task of traveling to play Class 6A powerhouse Louisville Trinity next week.
