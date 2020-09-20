WILLIAMSBURG — North Laurel saw its record drop to 1-4 after falling to 49th District for Whitley County on Tuesday.
The Jaguars entered the game, playing three days in a row but hung with the Colonels before losing by one goal.
David Broyle’s squad turned in a 1-2 mark during its stay in the Tribe Shootout this past weekend by grabbing a win against Estill County but dropped matches against Madison Central and Scott County.
Tuesday’s Game
Whitley County 3, North Laurel 2
The Jaguars jumped out to an early lead but the Colonels scored three goals to take control of the game while pulling out a 3-2 victory.
Gage Knight gave North Laurel a 1-0 advantage eight minutes into the game before seeing Whitley County’s Austin Gibbs answer with a goal at the 15-minute mark to tie the game at one apiece.
Gibbs added another goal 13 minutes before the end of the first half to give his team a 2-1 edge.
The Colonels were able to put the game away after Gibbs recorded a hat trick by scoring this third goal of the game with 18 minutes remaining in the match.
North Laurel’s Brayden Cassidy scored a goal three minutes later but the Jaguars didn’t score the remainder of the game.
Monday’s Game
Somerset Christian 3, North Laurel 1
The Jaguars took an early 1-0 lead with 20 minutes remaining in the first half before seeing Somerset Christian rally to score three unanswered goals to pick up a 3-1 win over North Laurel.
Noah Steely scored the Jaguars’ lone goal while Henry Chappell recorded nine saves at the keeper position in the loss.
Tribe Shootout
Sunday’s Game
North Laurel 6, Estill County 0
The Jaguars picked up their first win of the season by defeating the Engineers, 6-0.
Jackson McCowan led North Laurel with two goals scored while Brayden Cassidy, Seth Miller, Tanner Broyles, and Noah Steely each scored in the win.
Tribe Shootout
Saturday’s Game
Scott County 3, North Laurel 2
The Jaguars were locked up in a tight contest with Scott County before falling, 3-2.
Keeper Henry Chappell finished with 14 saves while Jackson McCowan and Seth Miller each scored a goal apiece.
Tribe Shootout
Thursday’s Game
Madison Central 5, North Laurel 0
North Laurel’s season-opener didn’t go as planned with host Madison Central cruising to an easy 5-0 win over the Jaguars.
Keeper Henry Chappell finished with 27 saves during the loss.
