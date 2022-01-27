DANVILLE — It was a tough night for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars, in more ways than one, when they traveled to Danville to face off against the Lady Admirals in the clash against one of the top teams in the 12th Region.
While facing a talented team is always a challenge, Eddie Mahan’s squad appeared to have faced other obstacles on Thursday that were out of their control.
In a game in which the Lady Jaguars held the lead at halftime, North Laurel ended up losing by an astonishing score of 101-76 in the end. A major part of that scoring margin was the questionable free throw discrepancy that took place in the game, particularly in the second half.
Danville shot a total of 40 free throws in the game, with 32 coming in the third and fourth quarters. To their credit, they shot an incredible 85-percent from the line, knocking down 34-of-40.
On the other hand, the Lady Jaguars shot just 17 free throws, with 10 of them taking place in the fourth quarter when the game was already in check.
Mahan said that in all of his years of coaching basketball, he had never witnessed what he watched unfold on Thursday.
“I have coached over 23 years and rarely have I seen a game get so out of control as the one we just played in. We were up 10-plus points in the first and still up three at halftime,” said Mahan. “The third quarter was a complete physical mauling of my team. We became so afraid of the contact from Danville that we stopped penetrating and at times ran from the ball.”
North Laurel started the game off looking like the top team in the region. Emily Sizemore scored eight points in the opening quarter and Bella Sizemore connected on a big three-point shot to give the Lady Jaguars a 20-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Hailee Valentine and Bella Sizemore each knocked down a pair of threes and Brooke Nichelson and Emily Sizemore each connected on another in the second quarter, as North Laurel held on to a 45-43 advantage heading into the half.
The third quarter was the turning point in the game. The Lady Jaguars managed to connect on just four field goals in the period, while Danville went 10-of-12 from the foul line, recapturing the lead, and heading into the fourth quarter up 74-54.
With the game out of control, the Lady Jaguars finally succumbed to Danville in the end, losing 101-76.
Mahan said that moving forward his team has to put this loss behind them and focus on only the things they can control.
“What we have to do is focus on the things we can control. We don’t control what officials allow and what they call, but we can control how we react,” said Mahan. “Being on the road will often have some adversity at some point and we need to be able to stay focused and consistent with our effort and grit.”
Mahan went on to say how special his current squad can be if they learn to fight through adversity and come out better on the other side.
“This team has the talent and ability to be the best to have played at North Laurel, but we are going to have to focus on the ability to handle adversity better,” said Mahan. “When we learn to do that, we will truly be special.”
North Laurel 76, Danville 101
North Laurel 20 25 9 22 76
Danville 13 30 31 27 101
North Laurel (76) — Valentine 28, Nichelson 15, Emily Sizemore 15, Bella Sizemore 10, Gracie McKnight 3, Chloe McKnight 5.
Danville (101) — Not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.