HAZARD — North Laurel dropped its third consecutive game in a row on Friday, losing to Hazard, 11-7.
The Jaguars dug themselves holes of 6-0, and 9-2, before trying to make a game of it. North Laurel scores two runs in the sixth inning and added three more runs in the seventh inning but it was too little too late.
"We are getting some younger players some valuable playing time that will make us better due to some injuries and sickness," North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. "We had six walks and a hit batter that put us in a hole early on along with leaving nine runners on base while leaving the bases loaded twice. We were able to make a game of it late but, the damage was already done."
Kyler Elza and Connor McKeehan each had big games at the plate for North Laurel. Elza went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while McKeehan was 2-for-5 with four RBI. Will Hellard, Austin Smith, Nate Sanders, and Corey Broughton each finished with a hit apiece.
Jon McCowan took the loss on the mound for North Laurel, allowing four hits and five earned runs while striking out three batters in three innings of work. Sanders tossed three innings, surrendering seven hits, and three earned runs.
