LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars fell to the Leslie County Lady Eagles in three sets on Thursday night.
Leslie County traveled to North Laurel as one of the top volleyball teams in the 14th Region and that was on full display as the Lady Eagles on 25-15, 25-19, and 25-17 over the Lady Jaguars.
The loss was North Laurel’s sixth in their past eight games. While the Lady Jaguars have shown flashes of being a top team this season, they have struggled to show consistency this year.
Coach Scott Croucher said Leslie County was able to put together a better game than his squad with limited errors.
“I thought Leslie played well. They simply found every spot on the floor that was open. I believe the first set they had only one single hitting error that I could recall,” said Croucher. “They had us out of sorts all night.”
Croucher added that the Lady Jaguars struggled with unforced errors throughout the match.
“It’s never a good sign when your 5-foot-1 setter has more digs than assists. It shows that they kept us out of rhythm all night,” said Croucher. “We had a few mental errors down the stretches and wouldn’t take momentum when it was offered to us. Overall, Leslie came out and played their game very well.”
With the loss, the Lady Jaguars are now 8-12 on the season. They will play in the Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions this weekend, before a rematch with Leslie County and another game against Clay County to round out the regular season.
