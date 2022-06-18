HAZARD — The North Laurel eight-year-old All-Stars connected with 14 hits but only pushed three runs across home plate during their 14-3 opening-round loss to Corbin.
North Laurel totaled three runs in each of the first three innings before Corbin answered with four runs in the first inning, four runs in the third inning, and six runs in the fourth inning to seal the 11-run loss.
Kaleb Dalton finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored while Lucas McQueen went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Carter House went 2-for-2 while Jacob Kuehne had a hit and an RBI. Luke Robinson had a hit and a run scored while Nate Valentine, Titus Cupp, Tyler Oliver, and Conner Bale each finished with a hit apiece.
North Laurel was scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m.
