It was a tough night for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Thursday, when they took on the Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Team (CHAT) and fell in three straight sets.
CHAT controlled the match for all three sets. They took the first set 25-14 and won the second set 25-16. North Laurel fought back in the third set, but CHAT pulled back in front to take the 25-18 set and the match.
Coach Scott Croucher said her team was able to stand toe-to-toe with CHAT for much of the night, but fell just short. Croucher said two players, Ivy Greer, River Greer, and Abby Diehl, really made the difference for CHAT.
“The sets were actually closer than the scores indicated. There was lots of solid playing on both sides. It came down to us making mistakes, whereas their team made very few,” said Croucher. “Ivey Greer and Abby Diehl played very well, hitting the ball for them and put a lot away, as well as River Gree, setting quite well and scoring a few solid points.”
While the Lady Jaguars struggled to put more points on the board, Croucher said he liked the way his team fought on the defensive end.
“We had a solid defensive game and our setter, Alivia Parker, as well as our middle, Jane Lock, and outside, Emma Parman, all had solid games,” said Croucher. “As mentioned, the main difference being we had a few more errors in our execution, and they played it well. I’m excited to see them down the road and see a few more good matches.”
