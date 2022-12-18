FORT MYERS, FLA. — North Laurel’s second game in the City of the Palms Classic was another tough one but this time around, the Jaguars found themselves on the losing end.
Led by Sadiq White’s 15-point scoring effort, Florida’s Myers Park High School did just enough to pull out a 62-52 win over North Laurel.
Myers Park also had Bishop Boswell, and Sir Muhammed each score 14 points while. Muhammed is former Kentucky Wildcat star Nazi Muhammed’s son. Elijah Strong also scored in double figures for Fort Myers, finishing with 13 points.
Reed Sheppard once again led the Jaguars with 20 points while Ryan Davidson added 16 points. Colton Rawlings connected with two 3-pointers, finishing with six points while Brody Brock hit two 3-pointers, and finished with seven points. Kyler Elza rounded out North Laurel’s scoring with three points.
The Jaguars led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter as Sheppard scored five points while Elza and Brock each hit a 3-pointer apiece.
Myers Park tied the game at 29 apiece entering halftime as White and Strong each scored five points apiece.
Myers Park took a 46-45 lead into the fourth quarter, and wrapped up the win by outscoring North Laurel, 16-7, in the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars will be back in action Monday at 10:30 a.m.
