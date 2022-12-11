GLASGOW — No. 3 North Laurel suffered its first loss of the season after seeing a 32-31 first half lead turn into a 70-69 loss to Bowling Green during Saturday’s Don Franklin Barren Hoop Classic.
“We didn’t rebound the ball the way we needed to but we fought hard to give ourselves a chance to win the game late,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We just came up a little short.”
The Jaguars (5-1) hung tough throughout the matchup but the lack of rebounding turned out to hurt them in the long run.
With junior Gavin Chadwell sidelined with an injury, the Purples took advantage of his absence and won the battle of the boards.
Senior Reed Sheppard did what he could to keep his team in the game, scoring 36 points after being held to 13 points in the first half.
Ryan Davidson added 13 points but was held to only one point in the second half. Brody Brock scored nine points while Kyler Elza had eight points, and Chase Keen finished with three points.
Bowling Green’s MJ Wardlow scored 22 points while Mason Ritter, and Braylon Banks each finished with 16 points apiece.
