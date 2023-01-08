LEXINGTON — Two of the state’s top players went head to head Saturday with Travis Perry and the Lyon County Lyons coming away with a 90-83 comeback win over Reed Sheppard and North Laurel.
Perry knocked down 17-of-26 shot attempts, including going 10-of-16 from 3-point tangle while finishing with three rebounds and five assists.
Sheppard recorded a triple-double, totaling 32 points on a 10-of-20 shooting effort, including hitting 5-of-13 shot attempts from 3-point range. He also had 13 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocked shots.
“We played extremely hard tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get stops when we needed to. Lyon County has a lot of weapons and couldn’t seem to get them off balance.”
The Jaguars (9-7), who were without starters Ryan Davidson, Gavin Chadwell, and Colton Rawlings along with key reserve Reece Davidson, managed to build a 24-19 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 50-41 at halftime. Sheppard scored 17 points in the second frame.
But that’s when things changed.
The Lyons responded by outscoring North Laurel, 25-16, in the third quarter, sending the game tied at 66 apiece, entering the fourth quarter.
Perry took over during the final eight minutes, hitting three 3-pointers while scoring 13 points to lead his team to the seven point victory.
Brody Brock hit four 3-pointers during the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his 19 points while Sheppard added five points.
Kole Jervis finished with 13 points while Kyler Elza had 12 points.
North Laurel will have a much-needed break for the next eight days before traveling to Springfield, Mass. to face off against Maryland’s Mount St. Joseph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.