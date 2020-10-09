LONDON — North Laurel was searching for a much-needed win when the Lady Jaguars hosted district for Clay County on Thursday.
Scott Croucher’s squad entered the match losers of two consecutive games but they got back on track by defeating the Lady Tigers with ease in three sets, 25-19, 25-13, and 25-21.
The win improved North Laurel to 5-8 overall and 2-1 vs. 49th District opponents. The Lady Jaguars are now 2-0 against Clay County this season.
“The first set, we had everyone playing different positions and it was crazy because that was part of the senior night activities,” Croucher said. “It was nice to see them really just play and not have to worry about things. In the second set, we went back to normal and played our game a little better.
“The third set was not our best showing,” he added. “I had to call an early time out and afterward they played a little better until they got into the 20s and got lax. We still pulled it out. We built a solid lead on a huge serving run by Maria Yount. My eighth grader showed up huge on senior night.”
