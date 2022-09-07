North Laurel Girls Soccer welcomed a very tough George Rogers Clark into the Jungle this past Thursday night, with the Jags being handed their second straight loss of the season.
GRC got things going hot very early, scoring within the first 2 minutes of the game. Then once again 2 minutes later, making the score 2-0 with 35 minutes left to play in the first half. GRC would go on to score 3 more goals in the first half, padding their lead 5-0 within the first 40 minutes of play.
In the second half, the Lady Cards would continue to dominate, scoring 2 more goals within 2 minutes, to bring a score of 7-0 with 30 minutes left to play in the game. The Jags’ defense, could not hold a very fast and aggressive offense that GRC brought. The Cards would go on to score 2 more goals bringing a final score of 9-0, GRC coming out on top.
“GRC has always been really tough competition for us,” Head Coach Jessica Miller said. “We are a young team that is still trying to gain experience and learn to work together.
“Our girls fought hard in the beginning, but I think the heat, and exhaustion from trying to keep up with GRC, caused our players to hang their head,” she added. “We are looking forward to our next match against Corbin.”
The Lady Jags will try to bounce back, as they travel to Corbin to take on the Lady Hounds this Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.