Chris Stone’s North Laurel Jaguars ran their record to a perfect 4-0 after defeating both Jackson County and Barbourville in match play earlier this week.
The Jaguars shot a match-best 170 while the Generals finished with a 182, and the Tigers score was unavailable.
Lucas Binder continues his consistent play by shooting a team-best 36 while Connor McKeehan (44), Noah Steely (44), and Jack McArdle (46) followed.
“We played well again, and improved on our match score by one stroke,” Stone said. “Most of that to the great play by junior Lucas Binder. Lucas shot a one-over 36. This score is what I expect from Lucas. He is striking the ball well right now.
“The rest of the team stayed consistent minus missing a few putts,” he added. “These guys played their average game. Missing some birdie opportunities and short par putts kept the scores higher then we would want. This next week will be spent on the putting green, working to improve and lower our scores. Monday, August 24th is at Big Hickory versus Clay County. Clay is good and is a team we want to look like come the end of the year. We look forward to the match.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.