LONDON — North Laurel High School has announced its first-ever Athletic Hall of Fame Class, which will be honored at the Jags Gala on May 9, at The Creek Church. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The inductees are Becky Abner Osborne, Jason Kennedy, Jon Hooker, and the 2001 North Laurel High School Fastpitch softball team.

“The North Laurel High School Athletic Hall of Fame was created in January 2023 with a goal to recognize and honor the athletic contributions made by those who have attended or had long term associations with the North Laurel High School,” North Laurel Principal Mike Black said. “We wish to acknowledge those who have displayed extraordinary contributions and accomplishments by inducting them as honored members of the North Laurel High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Nominees must exemplify the highest standards of ethical conduct and moral character in addition to documented significant and/or long-term contributions to the North Laurel High School community.”

“Our first ever Hall of Fame portion of the program is to highlight and recognize some of the most outstanding athletes, coaches, and individuals from past teams that have made such an impact on the school,” North Laurel athletic director Haley Ratliff said. “North Laurel High School has had some amazing individuals over the past 30 years, and it is an honor to have some of those people and their families be able to celebrate their induction into the first North Laurel High School Athletic Hall of Fame.”

Listed below are the inductees:

2001 North Laurel Softball Team

KHSAA State Champions

Record 39-7

47th District Champions

12th Region Champions

Ranked #1 in KY

Becky Abner Osborne

Osborne was a member of the North Laurel Softball Team from 1997-2002.

Her individual accolades include:

2002 Miss Kentucky Softball

2001 State Tournament Most Valuable Player

6x All-State

2002 Louisville Slugger 1st Team All-American

2001 Louisviile Slugger 2nd Team All-American

2000 Lousiville Slugger 3rd Team All-American

Kentucky all-time leader in strikeouts, no hitters, wins, and perfect games at the time of graduation.

All-time pitching record of 125-20

.391 career batting average

First Division 1 softball signee from Laurel County

Becky was part of the 2001 State Championship Team and was also a 2000 State Runner-Up.

She won 6 straight 12th Region and 48th District Titles

In 2001 and 2002, she was part of the North Laurel Softball Teams that were ranked in the USA Today National Top 25.

In college, Abner pitched at the University of Kentucky in 2002, but her career was cut short by a head injury that she suffered in a game vs. the University of Florida.

After college, she found her way back to the softball field by coaching her alma mater North Laurel in 2012 and 2013.

In 2012, she led North Laurel to a region championship and the team finished in the top six at the state tournament.

Today, Osborne is currently a staff assistant at UK Extension Office at the Laurel County Branch. She stays involved with softball by giving pitching lessons to young girls in Laurel and surrounding counties for the past 20 years. Becky is married to her husband Jayson and they have two kids, Ashlyn and Kaleb Osborne.

Jason Kennedy

Kennedy was a four-sport athlete while at North Laurel with Baseball, Football, Basketball, and Cross-Country from 1993-1995.

His athletic highlights from high school include:

Silver medalist winner for Wendy’s High School Heisman for Southeastern United States

Kentucky’s 4th Region Player of the Year 1994 for Football

WYMT Mountain News All-Star 1994 for Football

Nominee for 1995 Mr. Baseball

12th Region All-Stars for Basketball

Laurel County Most Valuable Baseball Player Junior Year

North Laurel High School Male Athlete of the Year Junior Year

Led the state of Kentucky in batting average junior year

All-Region Baseball Junior/Senior Year

All-District Baseball Sophomore/Junior Year

All-District Football Sophomore/Junior/Senior Year

All-District Basketball Sophomore/Junior/Senior Year

8 Player of the week awards

His Individual Collegiate Athletic Honors include:

Rawlings 2nd Team Division 1 All-American 2000

31 game hitting streak (longest in conference at the time)

All-OVC in 1999 & 2000

Team Captain in 1999 & 2000

Top 10 in Batting average in Division 1 in 2000

Bob Laughlin/Len Miller Award 2000 Morehead State University

FCA Kentucky Male Athlete of the Year 2000

Academic Honors

All-American Scholar

4.0 GPA at North Laurel High School

Academic All-OVC 1998, 1999, 2000

Distinguished Oral Surgery Award 2004

Inducted in International College of Dentist

Post Graduate Achievements

Married Miss Kentucky Chera Lyn Cook also of London — this is Jason’s highest achievement

Diplomate of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, one of the largest dental implant practices in North America

Owned and currently owns multiple businesses, including two businesses involving athletics

Daughter Olivia is attending University of Utah as a collegiate gymnast

Son Bleau plays Baseball and Football at Alcoa High School. Bleau will represent Team Tennessee in Florida and in Atlanta in Future Games.

Both children are excellent students

2004 inductee into Laurel County Sports Hall of Fame

Baseball Jersey retired at North Laurel High School

Community Service

Owner of non-profit organization called The League

Board member for Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Lead athletic and medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic through Global Outreach Ministries and Christian Dominican Medical Mission

Attend Sevier Heights Baptist Church

Medical Volunteer for Jose Bautista Family Fund

Subsidize multiple scholarships for kids going to college through non-profits and Miss Kentucky

Jon Hooker

Jon Hooker was a two-sport athlete at North Laurel High School in Baseball and Basketball from 1993-1997.

Hooker began playing high school baseball for the North Laurel Jaguars in 1993 as an eighth-grader. He continued throughout his high school career pitching nearly 200 innings and recording 235 strikeouts. In his senior season, he had a 10-3 record, 1.19 ERA, and batted .369 with 39 RBI. He earned All-District, All-Region, and All-State honors in Baseball and played in the Eastern United States Showcase.

Hooker played baseball at the University of Kentucky from 1997-2001. As a junior, he led the team with 28 appearances. Tying him fourth All-Time in the UK record books.

He was drafted in 2000 by the Cleveland Indians, but returned to UK for his senior year. After his senior year, Jon signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2001. He played with the independent league Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks and the Joliet Jackhammers.

Hooker returned to EKU in 2005 to complete his degree in social work and worked as a drug counselor for comp care. He also coached basketball at North Laurel Middle School and assisted with the High School baseball team.

He departed this life on August 27, 2006, when he and his wife Scarlett Parsley were among the 49 passengers killed in the crash of the Comair Flight 5191 from Lexington to Atlanta, Georgia, on August 27, 2006.

At the University of Kentucky, beyond the right field wall at Kentucky’s baseball stadium, is a tribute to pitcher Jon Hooker called “The Hook.”

