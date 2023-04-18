MCKEE — The long ball was in style during North Laurel’s 15-0 four-inning win over 49th District foe Jackson County.
Three Lady Jaguar players combined to hit four home runs with red-hot Saige McClure knocking two over the fence while Emily Sizemore and Emma Carl joined her with one home run apiece.
North Laurel scored early and often during the win as a five-run first inning was followed by two runs in the second inning, and four runs apiece in the third, and fourth innings.
“Good road district win for my girls,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Any district win is a good win but especially getting a win on the road. Jackson County is unfortunately battling the injury bug and I’m proud of the way the girls came out and took care of their business.
“Offensively, we had 15 runs on 14 hits, four of those were home runs,” he added. “Emma Carl and Emily Sizemore had one each and Saige McClure had two home runs and six RBI. We again got production from most of the girls. We are seeing the ball pretty well right now.”
The win extended the Lady Jaguars’ win streak to 11 games while improving them in the process to 17-1 overall, and 1-0 against 49th District opposition.
Jackson County fell to 5-6 with the loss, and 0-2 against 49th District opponents.
McClure led the way with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in six runs and scoring three times. Carl, a seventh-grader, was 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. She also pitched the entire game, securing the win while allowing only two hits, and finishing with seven strikeouts.
“Emma Carl threw a two-hitter tonight and had seven strikeouts,” Edwards said. “She has been really good in the circle lately. Tonight was no different. I thought her velocity was as good tonight as it has been all year.”
Emily Sizemore turned in a 3-for-4 effort while driving in four runs, and scoring three times. Haley Cooper had two hits and scored twice while Braylee Fawbush finished with two hits and an RBI. Morgan Edwards had a hit and scored once while Katie Sams and Aubrey McCowan each scored twice.
“Tonight is half of the first goal we set every season, that’s getting the one seed in the district tournament,” Edwards said. “We have Clay County on April 25 in our other seed game. Priority number 1 is always district seeding. So we accomplished what we needed to do tonight. Four more games this week. Go Jags.”
Madison Parrett and Emily Mays finished with a hit apiece for Jackson County.
