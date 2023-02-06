RICHMOND — North Laurel High School’s girls swim team turned in an impressive effort during this past weekend's 9th Region Swimming Championships.
The Lady Jaguars placed second overall with 224 points while the 200 Meter Relay Team of Addison Murray, Kyra Lewis, Belle Chappell, and Avery Murray turned in a second place effort with a time of 2:09.81, which qualifies them for the state meet.
Chappell also became the first Laurel County girls swimmer to qualify for an individual event after placing second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.97.
North Laurel also finished fourth overall (girls and boys teams combined).
South Laurel turned in a fifth place effort on the girls’ side with 126 points while Corbin finished 10th with 92 points. Barbourville finished 15th with 23 points while Knox Central was 16th with seven points.
On the boys’ side, Corbin turned in a fourth place effort with 186 points while North Laurel placed eighth with 90 points. South Laurel finished 10th with 71 points while Knox Central was 14th with 25 points.
Boys and Girls Results
Top 10 finishes only
200-Yard Medley Relay
Girls
Second - North Laurel 2:09.81
Eighth - South Laurel 2:38.47
Boys
Seventh - North Laurel 2:18.15
Eighth - South Laurel 2:21.03
200-Yard Free Style
Girls
Eighth - Kyra Lewis, North Laurel 2:33.82
10th - Audra Partin, South Laurel 2:37.79
Boys
Eighth - Daniel Thelen, Corbin 2:09.38
Ninth - Aiden Senel, Corbin 2:18.38
200-Yard IM
Boys
Fifth - Blake Butler, Corbin 2:32.40
50-yard Freestyle
Girls
Second - Belle Chappell, North Laurel 26.97
Third - Avery Murray, North Laurel 27.53
Fifth - Madison Jones, South Laurel 28.31
Eighth - Addison McClure, South Laurel 28.87
10th - Taylor Moren, Barbourville 29.54
Boys
Sixth - Jack Vaughn, South Laurel 25.24
Seventh - Coleman Anderson, Corbin 25.95
Eighth - Alex Edwards, Knox Central 26.70
100-Yard Butterfly
Girls
Sixth - Madilynn Harris, North Laurel 1:24.08
Boys
Fifth - Brookz Disney, North Laurel 1:01.42
100-Yard Freestyle
Girls
Fifth - Belle Chappell, North Laurel 1:00.82
Sixth - Madison Jones, South Laurel 1:03.82
Eighth - Gloria Anderson, Corbin 1:05.25
Boys
Second - Jason Killian, Corbin 48.44
Ninth - Jack Vaughn, South Laurel 59.86
500-Yard Freestyle
Boys
Sixth - Daniel Thelen, Corbin 6:03.33
Seventh - Aden Senel, Corbin 6:03.62
200-Yard Freestyle
Girls
Fourth - North Laurel 1:56.51
Fifth - South Laurel 1:58.21
Seventh - Corbin 2:03.97
Boys
Fourth - Corbin 1:41.21
Eighth - South Laurel 1:59.41
100-Yard Backstroke
Girls
Fifth - Madilynn Harris, North Laurel 1:16.75
Sixth - Glorida Anderson, Corbin 1:17.04
Ninth - Addison Murray, North Laurel 1:22.17
Boys
Third - Brookz Dizney, North Laurel 1:03.51
Fifth - Blake Butler, Corbin 1:04.86
Seventh - Alex Edwards, Knox Central 1:05.51
100-Yard Breaststroke
Girls
Third - Taylor Moren, Barbourville 1:17.99
Sixth - Kyra Lewis, North Laurel 1:25:18
Ninth - Avery Murray, North Laurel 1:27.30
Boys
First - Jason Killian, Corbin 1:00.39
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
Girls
Third - South Laurel 4:38.01
Fourth - Corbin 4:42.78
Seventh - North Laurel 4:50.22
Boys
Fourth - Corbin 3:52.50
Sixth - North Laurel 4:35.46
Girls Team Totals
1. Madison Central 485
2. North Laurel High School 224
3. Russell High School 223
4. Madison Southern High School 214
5. South Laurel High School 126
6. Boyd County High School 124
6. Model High School 124
8. Rowan County High School 111
9. Fleming County High School 98
10. Corbin High School 92
11. Johnson Central High School 66
12. Rockcastle County High School 51
13. Belfry High School 36
14. Ashland Blazer 35
15. Barbourville High School 23
16. Knox Central High School 7
Boys Team Totals
1. Madison Central 444
2. Model High School 291
3. Johnson Central High School 199
4. Corbin High School 186
5. Madison Southern High School 155
6. Berea Community High School 125
7. Belfry High School 111
8. North Laurel High School 90
9. Fleming County High School 79
10. South Laurel High School 71
11. Ashland Blazer 70
12. Rowan County High School 52
13. Russell High School 34
14. Knox Central High School 25
15. Boyd County High School 22
