RUSSELL — It wasn’t easy but it was a win — a big win.
Jessica Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars passed their toughest test to date on Monday, finding a way to remain perfect at 15-0 while advancing to Wednesday’s Final Four of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament during the process.
North Laurel had to overcome plenty of obstacles throughout the match but was able to record a 3-2 win after surviving regulation play, two overtimes, and a shootout.
13th Region Player of the Year, Meg Anderson, scored the winning goal during the shootout despite having to miss the final four minutes of regulation due to an injury.
“It was a roller coaster,” Anderson said while crying tears of joy. “I was wanting to get back in (during regulation) but I knew my teammates could hold them off, and hang in there. We just hung in there and came away with a win.
“We’ve worked so hard for this,” she added. “This senior class has been working on this for so long. For four years we’ve fought and we’ve fought, and all of the hard work paid off.”
Seniors Olivia Miller and Madison Dagley also scored during the shootout along with junior Maddi Mastin.
Miller said the game turned out to be one of the most stressful ones she has been a part of.
“And I’ve watched a lot of soccer,” she said. “For me, it was emotional because it was personal. This (Russell) was my home school, and this was where I played my entire life and all through high school.”
It looked as if North Laurel was going to cruise to an easy win after Rudder continued her impressive postseason play by scoring a goal two minutes into the contest.
But Russell never let up and was able to get a lot of shots on goal but North Laurel keeper Ellisia Edwards was up to the challenge and made numerous saves.
North Laurel missed out on an opportunity to build a two-goal cushion during the 33rd minute after misfiring on a penalty kick but still managed to hold a 1-0 edge at halftime.
Russell finally managed to get on the scoreboard early in the second half before taking a 2-1 advantage at the 66th minute.
The one-goal deficit had Miller worried, but not for long as Dagley’s goal just 22 seconds later tied the game at two apiece.
Both teams continued to break the two-all tie but couldn’t during regulation or two five-minute overtimes.
Goals by Anderson, Rudder, Dagley and Maddi Mastin combined with two saves from Edwards during the shootout secured North Laurel’s first trip to the state’s Final Four.
“I was so proud of the girls tonight because they were able to get the win,” Miller said. “It was rough but they wanted it. This is the most motivated team I’ve ever seen. They were ready to go all of the way, and they weren’t going to go without a fight. They were ready to come back and win it. This is very big. This is the farthest the program has ever gone.”
North Laurel will now travel to Henry Clay High School on Wednesday to face-off against Lexington Catholic in the semifinals of the KHSAA Girls State Soccer Tournament. Game time is still to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.