LONDON — North Laurel Little League released its All-Star teams’ respective rosters for the upcoming All-Star Tournaments.

Listed below is each All-Star team roster:

7-8-year-old boys

Lucas McQueen

Titus Cupp

Kaleb Dalton

Nate Valentine

Luke Robinson

Carter House

Jacob Kuehne

Weston Reid

Connor Bales

Tyler Oliver

Jaxton Larkey

9-10-year-old boys

Easton Allen

Hunter Warren

Enrique Campos

Brody Conley

Kolton Hampton

Brody Burgess

Jude High

Lake Woodyard

Mason Minor

Andrew Townsley

AJ Barton

Cooper Whitis

Bryson Roberts

11-12-year-old boys

Cooper Parman

Matthew Powenski

Tate Marcum

Kipton Allen

Nathan Miller

Jason Senters

Jackson Asher

Marshall Mastin

Ethan Anderson

Pierce Chadwell

Karan Barnes

Sam Allen

