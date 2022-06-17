LONDON — North Laurel Little League released its All-Star teams’ respective rosters for the upcoming All-Star Tournaments.
Listed below is each All-Star team roster:
7-8-year-old boys
Lucas McQueen
Titus Cupp
Kaleb Dalton
Nate Valentine
Luke Robinson
Carter House
Jacob Kuehne
Weston Reid
Connor Bales
Tyler Oliver
Jaxton Larkey
9-10-year-old boys
Easton Allen
Hunter Warren
Enrique Campos
Brody Conley
Kolton Hampton
Brody Burgess
Jude High
Lake Woodyard
Mason Minor
Andrew Townsley
AJ Barton
Cooper Whitis
Bryson Roberts
11-12-year-old boys
Cooper Parman
Matthew Powenski
Tate Marcum
Kipton Allen
Nathan Miller
Jason Senters
Jackson Asher
Marshall Mastin
Ethan Anderson
Pierce Chadwell
Karan Barnes
Sam Allen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.