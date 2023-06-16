LONDON — North Laurel Little League released its all-star rosters for its respective teams this week.
North Laurel Rookie Boys 2023 All-Stars — Coaches: Bryan Lewis, Ronnie Morgan & Josh Jones, Nolan Lewis, Luke Morgan, Liam Smith, Clay Gilbert, Blevin Jones, Mason Magone, Brodie Rose, Coleman Napier, Jaxton Larkey, Eli Floyd, Grayson Hacker, Jayce Wilson
North Laurel Minor Boys 2023 All-Stars — Coaches: Ryan Burgess, PJ Warren & Daniel Hampton, Brody Burgess, Hunter Warren, Lake Woodyard, Weston Reid, Easton Allen, Cooper Whitis, Mason Woods, Enrique Campos, Jase Prince, Tucker Parman, Gabe Gilliam, Landon Bales
North Laurel Major Boys 2023 All-Stars — Coaches: Kenny “Boo” Woods, Josh Swafford & Josh Greer, Noah Woods, Kyran Barnes, Avery Greer, Kolton Hampton, Peerce Chadwell, Mason Minor, Jaxon Asher, AJ Barton, Marshall Mastin, Tucker Broviak, RJ Cooper, Bryson Roberts
North Laurel Minor Girls 2023 All-Stars — Coaches: Pate Williams, Josh Greer & Dickie Boothe, Alex Allen, Ruthie Day, Brynn Houchens, Kaydence Howard, MaKayla Boothe, Lanny Kate Greer, Brylee Cooper, Hadley Floyd, Rylee Reid, Kelsi Bray, AJ Schooler, Isla Larkey
North Laurel Rookie Girls 2023 All-Stars — Coaches: Dickie Boothe, Lou Massey & Jared Buckles, Kylie Buckles, Charlie Boothe, Faith Massey, Pria Carpenter, Josie Buttery, Harper Reams, Scarlett Jones, Channing Robinson, Junie Dotson, Maci Allen, Lily Nose, Aubree Barton
Note: The spelling of the names are what was given to the newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.