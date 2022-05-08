After winning the Middle School State Championship two weeks ago, North Laurel Middle School’s softball teams brought home two more championships, winning both the 49th District and Conference championships this past week.
North Laurel Middle School Fastpitch team continues winning ways
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
