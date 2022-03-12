1

North Laurel Middle School’s archery team turned in a second-place effort in the 2022 KY NASP Middle School State Tournament after finishing with a score of 3,315 while recording 164 tens. Harrison County Middle School won the event with a score of 3,344 while recording 174 tens. | Photo Submitted

