North Laurel Middle School’s archery team turned in a second-place effort in the 2022 KY NASP Middle School State Tournament after finishing with a score of 3,315 while recording 164 tens. Harrison County Middle School won the event with a score of 3,344 while recording 174 tens.
North Laurel Middle School places second the 2022 KY NASP Middle School State Tournament
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
June 4 1944 - February 27 2022
