North Laurel Middle School football hit the trifecta after traveling to Harlan County Thursday evening, winning all three games.
"There were several highlights from each game, but the one that really stood out was eighth-grader Cam Anderson's 40-yard field goal," the team stated in a Facebook post. "It's not very often that you come away from the Bears Den unscathed, but your Jags fought hard and made it happen."
In sixth-grade action, Cooper Parman (QB) had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Rylan Robbins (TE) scored the passing touchdown.
The offense wasn't the only thing on point as the defense was spectacular as well. Parman and Matthew Powenski both had sacks for loss of yardage. Aiden Roark also had a great night, making some needed tackles for losses. The Jags pulled through, 14-0.
In eighth-grade action, there was not much that the North offense couldn't do. Big play after big play was the sight. Dylan Hurley's 20-yard run got the Jags on the board, then Quarterback Jude McWhorter got in a little trouble in the backfield, but broke free and gave the Jaguars a gain of 20 on the play.
In second half action, McWhorter made a 35-yard pass to Dylan Hurley and connected for a touchdown. Then on the very next offensive play, it was McWhorter off to the races, running in a 50-yard touchdown.
Then to top the night off, Cam Anderson broke the state record at the middle school level for the longest field goal at 40 yards. The Jaguars won 44-6.
“I couldn’t have done any of it without my coaches encouraging me to do my best and also I couldn’t have done it without my offensive line and their blocks, and also shoutout to Tanner Houchens for the good hold,” said Anderson.
