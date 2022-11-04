North Laurel took home a huge road win on Friday against Collins, coming out with a 42-28 victory.
The first quarter was scoreless, both teams fighting with every ounce in them, not letting anything by, and making sure that the other team did not find the endzone.
The second quarter was a bit different though. North Laurel scored after a 3-yard run with 6:05 left in the half. North Laurel would lead 7-0
The Jaguars then broke loose for a 60-yard run to score yet another touchdown with five minutes remaining in the first half.
Collins answered with a touchdown of their own from a 5-yard run with 11 seconds left to play in the first half. The Jags would still lead 14-7.
North Laurel would get itself yet another touchdown after a 7-yard run to begin the second half to extend the lead to 21-7.
With six minutes left to play in the third quarter, Collins would cut the Jaguar lead to 21-14 after a 2-yard run into the endzone.
North Laurel would later run for about 28 yards to score yet another touchdown with 3:50 left to play in the third quarter.
In the opening drive of the fourth quarter, Collins would rush for 10 yards, cutting the North Laurel lead to 28-21.
The Jaguars would then rush for about 17 yards to gain another touchdown with 8:40 left to play in the contest. This would make the score 35-21 in favor of North Laurel.
Collins would not give up though. After a 10-yard touchdown pass, the Jags would only lead 35-28 with six minutes remaining.
But a last second touchdown for the Jaguars would put the icing on the cake, and North Laurel would take home a 42-28 win over the Titans.
"It was honestly a game, where I feel like our offense did a lot of things right," Coach Jason Chappell said. "Going into next week, we are playing a team we already have played, and we know just how good they are. We will have to play and execute at a high level, and I am looking forward to another week with our guys."
