LONDON — North Laurel wrapped up regular season play on Saturday with a convincing 78-54 win over Somerset.
The Lady Jaguars opened the game with a 27-9 run, and never looked back. The win improved North Laurel to 21-5.
“Somerset is a good team who has been on a hot steak here lately,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We came out strong early but then went into cruise control. I don’t like that from a team going into postseason but I do believe they are ready for postseason and that is what they might have been focused on tonight.
“It was good to have Brooke Nichelson back after a short absence with an ankle sprain,” he added. “She seemed to not have lost much during that break changing the game on both ends.”
Mahan’s squad will now shift its focus to this week’s 49th District Tournament which will be held at Clay County. The Lady Jaguars will play the winner of Monday’s opening round matchup between Red Bird and OBI on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Four players scored in double figures for North Laurel against the Lady Briar Jumpers with Brooke Nichelson’s 20 points leading the way. Hailee Valentine added 19 points while Chloe McKnight finished with 18 points and Emily Sizemore turned in 16-point scoring output.
North Laurel 78, Somerset 54
Somerset 9 12 15 18 54
North Laurel 27 14 12 25 78
Somerset (54) — Combes 2, Barnes 4, Dye 16, Mills 19, Bruner 7, K. Fisher 1, M. Fisher 5.
North Laurel (78) — Valentine 19, Claybrook 2, Nichelson 20, E. Sizemore 16, G. McKnight 3, C. McKnight 18.
