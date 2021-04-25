LEXINGTON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguar archery team placed 21st overall in this past weekend’s KHSAA State Archery Tournament after turning in a score of 1,849. The Lady Jaguars finished the tournament with a combined total of 75 tens.
Harrison County captured the state championship, finishing with 1,980 points while Simon Kenton (1,972 points) placed second while Mercy (1,968), Lincoln County (1,963), Madison Central (1,962), Lafayette (1,959), Trigg County (1,956), Bullitt Central (1,948), Muhlenburg County (1,944), and Pulaski County (1,943) rounded out the top 10 teams.
Seventh-grader Addison Metcalf led North Laurel with a 284, and 19 tens, good enough for a 29th place finish while Savannah Philpot followed with a 284, and 17 tens. Ashlyn Osborne, 279, 12 tens, Raegan Ward 260, nine tens, Samantha St. Jean 252, six tens, Layla Tyler 245, eight tens, Chae Wilson 245, four tens, Lydia Watkins, 238, three tens, and Elizabeth Hurley 219, one ten.
