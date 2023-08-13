PINEVILLE — Chris Stone’s North Laurel Jaguars were coming off a first-place effort before placing third during their play at Wasioto this past weekend.
The Jaguars braved the rain, and turned in a 319, which gave them a third place finish.
“Some would say, ‘not bad’, but I say not good,” Stone said. “We have to be better. Come region tourney we must be better or we go home.”
Brady Hensley led North Laurel with a 74 while Ben Baker finished with a 78.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.