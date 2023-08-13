North Laurel golf

The North Laurel Jaguars turned in a third place effort during their play at Wasioto on Saturday. 

PINEVILLE — Chris Stone’s North Laurel Jaguars were coming off a first-place effort before placing third during their play at Wasioto this past weekend.

The Jaguars braved the rain, and turned in a 319, which gave them a third place finish.

“Some would say, ‘not bad’, but I say not good,” Stone said. “We have to be better. Come region tourney we must be better or we go home.”

Brady Hensley led North Laurel with a 74 while Ben Baker finished with a 78.

