WILLIAMSBURG — Better late than never.
North Laurel held a slim 1-0 lead over Corbin before adding eight insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 9-0 win while securing a spot in Wednesday’s 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament championship game.
Emily Sizemore’s lead-off double time start the game led to the Lady Jaguars’ first run as Maddie Dagley followed with a run-scoring hit.
Both Dagley and Corbin’s Shelby Stewart battled throughout the game, combining to allow only six hits during the first six innings.
Corbin had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth as Alayna Reynolds reached second base with a hit but was left stranded at third base after Dagley struck out Rebecca Stewart.
And then, North Laurel’s bats got hot, really hot.
Saige McClure started the rally with a triple to begin the top of the seventh inning. Rick Collett’s bunt pushed McClure across home plate for the Lady Jaguars’ second run while Collett advanced to second.
Braylee Fawbush’s single scored Collett to give North Laurel a 3-0 advantage while Bella Sizemore connected with a run-scoring double to give her team a 4-0 edge.
A run-scoring single by Ellie Adams combined with McClure’s second triple of the inning, which scored three runs, increased the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 8-0. McClure eventually scored on a passed ball to give North Laurel its final run of the game.
“I thought our bunting, base running and hitting in clutch situations were huge tonight,” North Laurel coach Doug Gregory said.
McClure led the Lady Jaguars (17-13) with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Collett also had two hits while finishing with an RBI and a run scored. Fawbush, Bell Sizemore, Adams, and Dagley each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Bailee Root and Emily Sizemore each had a hit apiece.
Dagley dominated in the pitcher’s circle, limiting Corbin (16-17) to only three hits while striking out 10 batters.
“Maddie Dagley has been unbelievable this year pitching,” Gregory said. “She controlled the circle tonight and pitched fantastic.”
Reynolds, Rebecca Stewart and Kaila Stidham had the Lady Redhounds’ lone hits while Shelby Stewart took the loss, surrendering 10 hits, and eight earned runs while pitching seven innings.
“Our schedule has got us here,” Gregory said. “We’ve been tested throughout the season and have played some really good teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.