LONDON — The North Laurel volleyball team is gearing up for an exciting season, with a majority of their team returning from last year.
Coach James Hendrix acknowledges the loss of Alivia Parker to graduation.
“We are going to miss Alivia greatly,” he said. “She was a great leader and fantastic setter, and whoever steps up to take her role has some big shoes to fill.”
Despite Parker’s graduation, Hendrix is confident in the team’s abilities and is excited about the challenges that lie ahead.
“We have a tough road ahead of us, but I feel the girls will be up to the challenge and will be better prepared when the postseason arrives,” he said.
One of the notable changes this season is North Laurel’s tougher schedule, which includes matchups against teams like Southwestern and Somerset Christian.
Additionally, they will face tough regional opponents such as Whitley County, Corbin, and South Laurel.
Hendrix recognizes the strength of these teams and the preparation they will provide for the postseason. He also acknowledges the hard work of opposing coaches.
“Coach Nunley is working hard across town, and I know she’ll have them ready to play,” he said. “The Bertas are doing great things at Williamsburg as well.”
Returning players who are expected to make significant contributions this season include Maria Yount, Jane Locke, Emma Parman, Reagan Isaac, and Sofia Ramirez.
Yount, the team’s libero, is the backbone of the defense and led the team in aces last season.
Locke, a senior, led the team in kills and is versatile enough to play any position.
Parman finished second in kills and aces last season, while Isaac, a freshman, led the team in blocks and finished third in kills.
Ramirez, a junior, has shown great improvement and has become one of the team’s primary passers.
Coach Hendrix believes that this talented group of girls, with their playing experience, has the potential to achieve great things.
“We’ve got a talented group of girls coming back with plenty of playing experience,” he admitted. “The sky really is the limit for these girls.”
North Laurel’s serving ability is seen as one of its biggest strengths, and Hendrix believes that their strong offense will be a result of good quality sets.
“Emma and Reagan hit the ball hard and really puts the pressure on opposing defenses, and Jane is a shot-creator who can use any part of the floor,” he said. “Offensively, we should be in pretty good shape.”
Passing was an area of struggle last season, but North Laurel has made vast improvements over the summer, according to Hendrix.
The Lady Jaguars had the opportunity to work with experienced coaches at the University of the Cumberlands and received instruction from the UK volleyball staff and Leah Edmond, a former UK volleyball standout. These valuable experiences have helped the team develop their skills and address their weaknesses.
“We struggled passing last season, and we’re hoping that doesn’t carry over into this season,” he said. “We’ve gotten some wonderful instruction this summer from some of the best in the sport.”
North Laurel’s schedule has been carefully designed to prepare the Lady Jaguars for the postseason.
Hendrix believes that the challenging matchups will test his team and help his players grow as they aim for success in the postseason.
“The schedule should absolutely have them ready for the postseason,” he said. “At least, that was the goal with the matchups we put together.”
Reflecting on last season’s missed opportunity in the regional tournament, Coach Hendrix acknowledges that they had a chance to make a run but fell short.
“We dropped the ball,” he said. “Coach Fultz and Bell County came in ready-to-play, and we just didn’t show up. With that being said, we showed last season that we are a 13th Region contender. We took one from Corbin and played Whitley close in both games we played last season.
“We will be right there in the mix ready to compete and maybe bring the region championship home to The Jungle,” Hendrix added.
