MCKEE — Despite seeing his team having to deal with sickness this past week, North Laurel coach James Hendrix was pleased to see his Lady Jaguars turn in an impressive effort during Monday’s 49th District matchup with Jackson County.
North Laurel improved to 4-2 overall, and a perfect 2-0 against 49th District teams, after defeating the Lady Generals in only three sets.
“Happy to get a win against a district foe,” Hendrix said. “We've been dealing with sickness, and I was unsure how we would respond after last week's loss to Southwestern, but we bounced back and played solid volleyball for three sets.
“Reagan Isaac continues to be a bright spot in our offense, picking up 14 kills and adding a few blocks on the defensive side,” he added. “Jane Locke was outstanding serving with six aces and added seven kills. Emma Parman added 12 kills as well. It was a solid team effort tonight, and we're happy to go home with a win."
North Laurel cruised to a 25-14 win in the first set before picking up a 25-15 victory in the second set. The Lady Jaguars secured the win with a 25-19 victory in the third set.
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Williamsburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.