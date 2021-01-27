MANCHESTER — North Laurel continued its dominance against 49th District teams by extending its win streak against district opponents to 23 games after upending Clay County, 57-42, on the road Friday.
Despite struggling shooting the ball from behind the arc and free-throw line, the Lady Jaguars did enough to improve to 7-1 overall and 2-0 vs. 49th District competition.
“Not the performance we were wanting but we fought through and got the win,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Coach Burchell always does a great job and had his kids ready to play. I believe we went to confident and maybe even looking ahead to tomorrow. That’s not how you can approach a game with Clay.
Every defense we were in seemed to have us a step slow,” he added. “Clay shot the ball well from 3 early on and while my team knew that was a big part of their offense, it still took some time to adjust to. I was most disappointed with our overall energy. We need a more consistent approach to games. We will have to with the games we have coming up. Sacred Heart, who is No. 3 in the state tomorrow, a hot Whitley County team on Monday, Danville, who many had as the preseason favorite in the 12th Region, Campbell County on the road, and then right into the WYMT Classic. The challenges will be exactly what we need but it won’t be pretty all of the time. We have some growing still to do.”
Clay County had trouble containing the North Laurel trio of Hailee Valentine, Halle Collins, and Emily Sizemore. Valentine finished with 19 points while Collins added 16 points and Sizemore scored 11 points.
Collins started the Lady Jaguars on the right foot by scoring the game’s first seven points. Brooke Nicholson added four points during the opening quarter while Valentine and Chloe McKnight also scored.
Clay County hit four 3-Pointers to stay close with North Laurel while Emily Sizemore’s 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining gave the Lady Jaguars an 18-12 lead going into the second quarter.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball during the second quarter. Clay County continues to force the issue by attempting shots from behind the perimeter while knocking down only one, while North Laurel managed to extend its lead to 29-19 at halftime after seeing Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore score four points apiece.
Collins led the Lady Jaguars in scoring in the first half with 10 points while Emily Sizemore added seven points and Valentine had six.
Clay County continued its deliberate style of play in the third quarter, and it was just enough to keep The Lady Tigers from within striking distance.
North Laurel’s struggles from behind the arc continued but Collins was able to hit one 3-pointer and score five points while Emily Sizemore added four points to give the Lady Jaguars a 40-29 advantage with eight minutes remaining.
Valentine took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of her game-high 19 points during the fourth quarter.
Clay County got as close as 12 points during the period but couldn’t inch any closer.
North Laurel 57, Clay County 42
North Laurel 18 11 11 17 57
Clay County 12 7 10 13 42
North Laurel (57) — Valentine 19, Collins 16, E. Sizemore 11, McKnight 2, Nichelson 9.
Clay County (42) — Curry 12, Asher 8, Combs 11, Jones 11.
