HINDMAN — North Laurel accomplished a rare feat on Saturday, scoring a combined 200 points in less than 24 hours.
The Jaguars were coming off a 99-point effort during their 25-point win over Clay County on Friday and followed with an impressive 101-79 road victory over Knott County Central Saturday evening.
It marked the third time this season North Laurel has eclipsed the 100-point plateau and now the Jaguars are averaging a state-best 97.1 points per game.
“We beat a really good, well-coached team on the road,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “I’m proud of our guys for going on the road back to back nights. Our bench gave us a huge lift again. It’s great to see those guys reap the rewards of their hard work. I knew this was going to be a tough weekend for us. Reed, Ryan, Clay, and Nate are doing a great job of leading right now.”
North Laurel started red-hot against the Patriots, scoring 31 points in the first quarter before building a 55-38 lead at halftime. The Jaguars hit 19-of-36 shot attempts in the first half, including a 9-of-18 effort from 3-point range.
Valentine’s squad continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring Knott County, 46-41, during the game’s final 16 minutes.
Reed Sheppard finished with 28 points, three rebounds, 14 assists, one steal, and one block while Clay Sizemore hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Ryan Davidson scored 22 points and finished with five rebounds while Chase Dotson finished with 14 points and hit 3-of-3 shot attempts from 3-point range.
North Laurel finished the game hitting 37-of-72 shot attempts, including a 16-of-32 effort from 3-point range. The Jaguars hit 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Valentine’s squad will be back in action Friday at home against cross-town rival South Laurel. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
North Laurel 101, Knott Central 79
North Laurel 31 24 19 27 101
Knott Central 18 20 16 25 79
North Laurel (101) — Sheppard 28, Davidson 22, Sizemore 22, Dotson 14, Brock 9, Elza 3, Messer 3.
Knott Central (79) — Napier 11, Damron 17, McGuire 17, Slone 13, Huff 10, Sloan 11.
