LONDON — North Laurel continued its winning ways on Tuesday with an easy three-set victory over 49th District foe Clay County.
The win is the Lady Jaguars’ 16th in a row against Clay County. The last time North Laurel lost to the Lady Tigers was way back on Sept. 8, 2014.
“We are excited to start district play with a win,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “We served the ball really well tonight hitting seams and working the lines. Emma Parman was spot-on with her serve and racked up a few aces. Reagan Isaac had another big game up front, and the girls in the back are passing better and better each game.”
North Laurel won the first set 25-10 before winning the second set by the same score. The Lady Jaguars put the match away with a 15-13 win in the third set.
“Like us and others in the region, Clay County has been displaced, and we’re all just navigating it the best we can,” Hendrix said. “Coach Rudder is doing a great job with those girls. I can tell she’s invested in every single point.
“We travel to Southwestern on Thursday for another big test,” he added. “Coach (Mitzi) Jones knows and loves the sport and puts out some really good teams. I think we are up for the challenge and excited to take it on.”
