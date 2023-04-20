MIDDLESBORO — North Laurel captured its 12th win in a row on Thursday after pulling out a 6-1 win over Middlesboro.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Lady Yellow Jackets (8-10) pushed across a run before the Lady Jaguars added two runs in the bottom of the inning.
North Laurel (18-1) added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure the five-run victory.
“Another good win,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Middlesboro played lights out tonight. Offensively, we had several hits (12), but we couldn’t string any together to push a big inning across. Ellie Adams was huge tonight for us with four RBI.
“Haley Cooper threw a great game tonight,” he added. “She scattered six hits and only one earned run. Haley works so hard and I’m happy for the success that she’s having.”
Edwards said he was also pleased with his team’s defensive effort.
“A couple of their hits were balls that fell in between fielders in no man’s land but otherwise we made every play,” he said. “We can be good if we play defense like we did tonight.”
North Laurel will now switch its focus to Friday’s meeting with crosstown rival South Laurel.
“We have a big game tomorrow at South, and we know they will be ready for us. I hope we show up and play well,” Edwards said. “We also have a triangle at home on Saturday with Madison Southern and West Jessamine. Before the third game of the triangle, we are going to be honoring our Class of 2020 seniors, Morgan Vaughn and Madison Higgins, who lost their season to Covid. We’d like to have a big crowd out to help us honor those girls. Go Jags.”
