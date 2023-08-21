LONDON — North Laurel won its third consecutive match against crosstown rival South Laurel on Monday by recording a 3-1 victory.
The Lady Jaguars (2-1) were looking to regain some momentum after falling at home to defending 13th Region champion Whitley County last week, and they did just that.
North Laurel slipped past the Lady Cardinals (3-5) with a 26-24 win in the first set before recording a 25-22 victory in the second set.
South Laurel won the third set, 25-18, before the Lady Jaguars escaped with the win thanks to a 26-24 victory in the fourth set.
“Tonight was a great win for our girls,” North Laurel coach James Hendrix said. “They faced some real momentum swings and pulled out a hard-fought victory. It’s early, and we’re still a little rusty, but to get the win against our crosstown rival was a good boost going into district play tomorrow and facing a tough team in Southwestern on Thursday.”
