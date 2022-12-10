North Laurel senior Emily Sizemore became the first Lady Jaguar player to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.
Sizemore accomplished the feat during Saturday’s WYMT Mountain Classic Girls title game against Corbin.
Sizemore and the Lady Jaguars fell short in beating the Lady Redhounds, falling 75-74.
Earlier this season, Sizemore was asked about her accomplishments heading into the 2022-23 season.
“To know this is the last chance I get to surrender every talent truly and make this final season memorable,” she said. “What seems like a lifetime being at North Laurel has truly passed by as quick as a blink.
“I feel it was the other day I was being asked to play up as a seventh grader,” Sizemore added. “It surely has flown by and here I am ready to put that uniform on one last season. The moment's definitely hit that it truly is my senior year. If it’s a reminder through the comments in practice, my family talking about it, or my own thoughts processing how I am truly going to lose a part of me at the end of this year. However, I’m excited to see what God has next for me.
“The accomplishments I have obtained over the years include multiple 49th District titles, multiple 13th Region championship game appearances, and one 13th Region title,” she continued. “As an individual player, I have accumulated multiple all-district and all-region awards. I hold the school record for both boys and girls for assist and rebounds. I am third all-time leading scorer for the women’s program. However, personal accolades to me is not what I want my senior to be remembered or highlighted by.”
