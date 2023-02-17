LONDON — North Laurel senior Emily Sizemore was named 13th Region Girls’ KABC Player of the Year on Friday.
Sizemore’s accomplishment marked the second straight season a North Laurel player has won the award. She leads the Lady Jaguar basketball program in career points scored, career rebounds, and career assists.
“I’m extremely proud of Emily Sizemore,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Her accomplishments are a testament to the fact that hard work and doing things the right way can still bring you personal success while also leading your team to wins. She has been the consummate winner and teammate. She could have played for stats at any point in her career and would have probably earned more personal recognition. Instead she has alway focused on winning not just first but only.”
Sizemore has been a big reason why the North Laurel possesses a 23-6 record along with an 11-1 mark against 13th Region teams, and a 6-0 record against 49th District teams.
She leads the Lady Jaguars with a 16.5 scoring average while averaging 8.0 rebounds per game.
“Emily is not only a great basketball player though, as she is also one of the best young ladies I have ever been blessed to be around,” Mahan said. “She obviously will be remembered as the program's all-time leading scorer, rebounder as well as the leader in assists, but she is so much more and all that have been around her as a coach or teammate knows that.”
