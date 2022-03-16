LEXINGTON — North Laurel junior Reed Sheppard added another award to his resume after being named Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Sheppard has already captured the 13th Region Coaches, and 13th Region Media Player of the Year awards after helping guide North Laurel to its first 13th Region championship since 2012 along with a 28-6 record.
The Gatorade Player award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. Sheppard is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
Sheppard finished the season averaging 25 points per game, 7.6 assists, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.4 steals. He now has 2,931 career points.
