Reed Sheppard - KABC award
Photo by Darrin Spencer

North Laurel senior Reed Sheppard was presented his KABC Player of the Year award Friday during quarterfinal action of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16. Sheppard finished his career with 3,727 points (third all-time in the state), 1,214 assists (second all-time in the state), and 1,050 rebounds.

