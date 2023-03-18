North Laurel senior Reed Sheppard was presented his KABC Player of the Year award Friday during quarterfinal action of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16. Sheppard finished his career with 3,727 points (third all-time in the state), 1,214 assists (second all-time in the state), and 1,050 rebounds.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Snow Showers With Reduced Visibilities and Gusty Winds Possible Today... ...Several Cold Nights Ahead... Near a passing cold front from midday into the afternoon, snow showers are possible generally for locations near and north of a Stanton to Jackson to Pikeville line. Within any of these snow showers, reduced visibilities and gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Temperatures will average well below normal into early next week. Lows are expected to be in the teens to lower 20s for tonight and Sunday night. On Monday night, lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20s. Any sensitive outdoor vegetation will need to be protected.
featured
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard receives 13th Region KABC Player of the Year award
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- NOT SO SWEET ENDING: Defending state champion GRC puts an end to North Laurel’s state title hopes
- North Laurel atop Dave Cantrall’s Rating The State ratings heading into Boys Sweet 16
- City Hall closed Thursday for city employee's funeral
- Alternating lane closures until April 6th on KY 192 in Laurel
- Sheriff's office seeking shoplifting suspect
- East Bernstadt board honors Teachers of the Year, discusses 2023-2024 schedules
- SWEET 16 PREVIEW: Jaguars to face defending state champ George Rogers Clark in opening round
- Jaguars four wins away from state title after preparing for Sweet 16 all year long
- Golden Corral returning to London in March
- Deeds Recorded Feb. 6-10
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.