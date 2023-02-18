North Laurel senior Ryan Davidson on Saturday committed to further his academic and basketball careers at the University of the Cumberlands.
Davidson is a big part of why the Jaguars have 20 wins this season, and won the 13th Region championship last season.
He has scored more than 2,000 points in his career, and is averaging 18.3 points per game, and 5.6 rebounds per game.
“I am extremely happy for Ryan and his family,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Ryan is one of the most consistent players and hardest workers I have ever coached. I’m glad he will be able to live out his dream of playing college basketball at a top notch program.”
Davidson and the Jaguars begin postseason play this week in the 49th District Tournament, which will be held at North Laurel High School.
