LONDON — North Laurel senior Reed Sheppard captured the 13th Region KABC Boys’ Player of the Year award after turning in another solid season for the Jaguars.
The University of Kentucky signee and McDonald’s All-American has helped guide North Laurel to a 19-win season against one of the toughest schedules in the state.
“I’m really proud of Reed for being selected by the 13th Region’s coaches as Player of the Year and finalist for Mr. Basketball,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “He continues to have an outstanding senior campaign.”
Sheppard has also helped the Jaguars to a perfect 10-0 record against 13th Region teams, and a 7-0 mark against 49th District opponents.
He leads North Laurel with a 21.8 scoring average while also pulling down 8.5 rebounds per game.
Currently Sheppard has 3,563 career points, and 989 career rebounds.
