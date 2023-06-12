LEXINGTON — The 13th Region will be well represented when the East/West Senior and Junior All-Star Games come to the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.
North Laurel senior Emily Sizemore, who has also been named Kentucky Prep Softball’s 13th Region Player of the Year, and Corbin’s Alayna Reynolds have both been named to the East Senior squad while Corbin head coach Crystal Stidham has been named as an assistant coach for the East Senior All-Stars.
Corbin’s Kallie Housley was chosen to play for the East Junior All-Star team.
Sizemore capped off an impressive senior campaign by leading the Lady Jaguars to 31 wins and a 49th District championship.
She finished the season with a .508 batting average against a tough schedule. Sizemore also had 11 home runs, 39 RBI, 61 hits, 66 runs scored, 18 doubles, 10 triples, 11 stolen bases, and only struck out six times in 131 plate appearances.
Reynolds helped guide Corbin to 23 wins, a 50th District title, and a runner-up effort in the 13th Region Tournament.
She batted .388 while garnering two home runs, 17 RBI, 40 hits, 33 runs scored, four doubles, four triples, and 24 stolen bases.
Housley led Corbin with a .485 batting average while finishing with six home runs, 35 RBI, 49 hits, 50 runs scored, 14 doubles, three triples, and 21 stolen bases.
Stidham guided Corbin to a 23-8 mark, a 50th District title, and a runner-up effort in the 13th Region Tournament.
