FORT MYERS, FLA. — After two close losses by a combined five points, North Laurel rebounded during first round action of the City of the Palms Classic defeating Florida’s Charlotte High School, 79-58.
Senior Reed Sheppard put on a show, scoring a game-high 28 points with four 3-pointers while Ryan Davidson added 22 points, and Brody Brock shot the lights out, finishing with six 3-pointers, and 20 points.
“We are extremely happy to get a win in the City of Palms,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Our guys were ready to go tonight. We had two very good days of preparation and we felt good about our approach to the tournament. We shared the ball extremely well and took really good shots.”
The Jaguars were hitting on all cylinders as soon as the game tipped off with Sheppard hitting two 3-pointers while scoring eight points to help guide North Laurel to a 15-8 lead. Davidson scored four points during the period while Brock hit a 3-pointer.
Brock added three more 3-pointers while scoring nine points in the second quarter as the Jaguars’ lead grew to 44-24 at halftime.
Sheppard continued with the hot hand, scoring 11 points during the quarter while Davidson added seven points, and Colton Rawlings scored two points.
Davidson, Brock, Kyler Elza, and Sheppard each scored five points apiece in the third quarter, giving North Laurel a commanding, 64-42, edge with eight minutes remaining.
Davidson added six points in the third quarter while Sheppard added four points, and Brock connected with his sixth 3-pointer to secure the win for the Jaguars.
North Laurel will be back in action Saturday at 8:45 p.m. against North Carolina’s Myers Park High School.
