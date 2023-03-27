LONDON — North Laurel is beginning to heat up at the right time.
The Jaguars improved to 4-2 as Noah Rush pitched the Jaguars past Knox Central with a 9-3 decision.
Rush tossed five innings, allowing only three hits and one earned run while striking out six batters.
Corey Broughton pitched an inning, allowing two hits and two earned runs while J. Douglas Gilliam pitched an inning of relief while not allowing a hit or a run. He struck out two of three batters he faced.
North Laurel jumped on the Panthers early, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning before Knox Central added two runs in the bottom of the inning to make the score, 4-2.
The Jaguars added three runs in the third inning and a run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to take a commanding 9-2 advantage. Knox Central scored a run in the sixth inning but couldn’t get any closer.
“Had another team effort to win the game,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “Corey Broughton pitched the first inning, Noah Rush pitched the second through sixth innings, and J. Douglas Gilliam threw the seventh. All pitchers threw well and that was very encouraging, and Noah Rush got the win.
“Chase Keen, Kyler Elza, and Andrew Cupp had multiple hits with Keen leading the way with three,” he added. “Our defense played error-free tonight as well. If we play like this, you can win most games.”
Chase Keen had three hits, three RBI, and two runs scored for North Laurel while Andrew Cupp delivered two hits and two RBI while scoring once. Kyler Elza finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while EJ Allen, Broughton, and Blaize Jones each had a hit, and an RBI apiece. Walt Hellard, and Rush each scored in the win.
