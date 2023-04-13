North Laurel logo

GIRLS — North Laurel girls soccer defeated Corbin, 3-0.

BOYS — North Laurel boys middle school defeated Corbin, 7-0. Reilly Stuber scored four goals. Cam Anderson scored one goal. Gavin Martin scored one goal. And Zach Jacobs scored one goal.

