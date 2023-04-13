North Laurel logo

North Laurel Middle School girls soccer defeated South Laurel 7-0.

North Laurel Jaguars boys soccer beat South Laurel 2-0. Reilly Stuber had 1 goal and an assist. Braylon Bishop scored 1 goal.

North improves to 6-0-1.

