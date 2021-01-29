1. North Laurel (8-2 overall, 4-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
It’s been one whirlwind of a week for the Lady Jaguars. It started with a win over 49th District foe Clay County (59-42), which extended their 49th District win streak to 23 games.
It ended with an impressive 78-52 victory over previously No. 2 ranked Whitley County. Sandwiched in between the losses was an 87-76 loss to Sacred Heart and not to mention North Laurel lost the services of leading scorer and rebounder Halle Collins, who transferred to Knox County Middle School.
The Lady Jaguars continued to show during Tuesday’s win over the Lady Colonels, the road to Rupp Arena continues to go through London.
Players such as Chloe McKnight, Brooke Nichelson, Bella Sizemore, Sage McClure, and Gracie McKnight will need to continue to step their play up and help fill the hole Collins’ departure left in the scoring and rebounding category.
Junior guards Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore will look to continue to lead. Valentine now leads with a 17.6 scoring average while Emily Sizemore is averaging 12.1 points per game. Nichelson has upped her scoring average to 8.0 points per game while Chloe McKnight is averaging 6.6 points per game. No doubt about it, the loss of Collins hurts but the cupboard is far from bare at The Jungle.
2. Pineville (5-0, 5-0)
The Lady Mountain Lions move up to their highest Fear ‘Les’ ranking in school history while being off this past week. Pineville continues to look sharp behind the play of Whitney Caldwell, Raigan King, Abby Jackson, Summer Partin, and Virginia Hall.
Caldwell is leading the team with an 18.2 scoring average while King is averaging a double-double, scoring 16.4 points per game while grabbing 10.2 boards per game. Jackson has been a solid addition. She’s averaging 8.2 points per game while Partin is adding 7.2 points per game while Hall is tossing in 6.8 points per game.
3. Bell County (8-2, 6-1)
The Lady Bobcats have quietly put together an impressive season. Coach David Teague has built another regional contender and they showed why they’re a team you can’t overlook after their wins over Middlesboro, Barbourville, and McCreary Central this past week.
They will have a tough game coming up against No. 4 Knox Central that will be interesting to see who comes out on top.
Bell County has four players averaging double figures in scoring with Talyah McQueen averaging a double-double, scoring 13.6 points per game while pulling down 12.0 rebounds per game. Nadine Johnson leads the Lady Bobcats with a 15.0 scoring average while Ashtyn Meyers (12.6), and Mataya Ausmus (11.1) follow.
4. Knox Central (4-0, 3-0)
The Lady Panthers could be even better than their No. 4 ranking but I want to see what they do in the next week or so first. If it’s anything like their 79-57 win over Middlesboro, they’re going to be a tough out this season. They also rolled past Lynn Camp on Tuesday.
The addition of Halle Collins to the roster is huge. The eighth-grader led the team with 27 points and 17 rebounds during Monday’s win over the Lady Yellow Jackets.
She now adds even more arsenal to an already strong offensive team. Caylan Mills is averaging 21 points per game while Presley Partin is averaging 18 points per game. Brianna Gallegher is averaging 15.5 points and 10 rebounds per game while Zoey Liford is averaging eight points per game. This team is built and has the talent to win the region.
5. Whitley County (7-1, 5-1)
The Lady Colonels came away with a huge 74-73 last-second win over South Laurel thanks to Darcie Anderson’s heroics but took one on the chin Monday against No. 1 North Laurel.
The Lady Colonels fell behind 10-0 and trailed by as many as 33 points before losing, 78-52.
Whitley County will look to recover with a tough road game at No. 6 Corbin on Thursday.
The Lady Colonels have six, that’s right, six players scoring at least 10 points per game: Mikayla Wilder (14.4), Jaycie Monhollen (14.3), Marissa Douglas (11.9), Reis Anderson (10.8), Natalie Moses (10.1), and Darcie Anderson (10.0).
6. Corbin (7-2, 4-1)
Isaac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds has a fantastic week, going 2-0 with 50th District wins over South Laurel (65-54) and Williamsburg (86-77).
Corbin has a huge game at home Thursday against No. 5 Whitley County.
Kallie Housley leads the Lady Redhounds with a 16.2 scoring average while Shelby Stewart and Bailey Stewart are averaging 15.6, and 9.9 points, respectively. Lauren Faulkner has stepped up her play and is tossing in seven points per game while Raegan Walker is averaging 5.5 points per game.
7. South Laurel (2-5, 1-2)
The Lady Cardinals didn’t have a winning record this past week but they are showing signs of improvement
South Laurel dropped district games to both Corbin (65-54) and Whitley County (74-73) but did manage to snap its five-game losing skid with a 61-53 win over Jackson County.
The key to the Lady Cardinals is guard play and getting Clara Collins back in the lineup. South Laurel may be taking some lumps currently but will still be a hard team to beat come postseason time.
Rachel Presley leads the Lady Cardinals with a 14-point scoring average along with 7.8 rebounds per game. Brianna Howard is averaging 9.8 points per game while Reagan Jones is totaling eight points per game.
8. Jackson County (4-3, 4-3)
The Lady Generals turned in a nice week, recording a 68-63 win over Williamsburg before losing a tough battle against South Laurel.
Natalie Carl leads the Lady Generals with a 14.5 scoring average while Kenady Ward is averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 points per game.
9. Clay County (2-3, 1-2)
The Lady Tigers’ struggles continued this past week after falling to North Laurel (57-42) and Rockcastle County (52-34).
Taylor Asher has been the Lady Jaguars’ most consistent scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game while Madison Curry follows at nine points per game.
Clay County’s struggles will continue until Taylor and Curry receive some scoring help.
10. Lynn Camp (5-4, 1-3)
The Lady Wildcats turned in a 1-2 mark this past week with losses to both Adair County and No. 4 Knox Central. They did manage to grab a 56-35 win over Cordia.
Abby Mabe (11.7 points per game) and Allisa Crumpler (10.8 points per game) continue to lead the Lynn Camp scoring attack while Jorja Carnes is averaging 6.2 points per game.
