LONDON — It was another good day for the North Laurel and South Laurel boys' and girls' track and field teams during this past week's North Laurel All-Comers Meet.

North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams turned in identical fifth-place efforts while South Laurel’s girls’ team finished third, and the boys’ team finished fourth.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

North Laurel All-Comers Meet

Girls’ Team Results

1. Harlan County 116, 2. Corbin 83, 3. South Laurel 79.5, 4. Somerset 69.5, 5. North Laurel 59, 6. Madison Southern 56, 7. Pulaski County 54, 8. Williamsburg 49.5, 9. Southwestern 46.5, 10. Middlesboro 26.5, 11. Knox Central 17.5, 12. Perry Central 17, 13. Lynn Camp 8, 14. Russell County 6, Pineville 2.

Individual Girls’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

10:44.89 Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, Riley Vickers, and Belle Chappell. 2nd

1600 Meter Run

5:28.72 Taylor Allen 1st

800 Meter Run

2:40.78 McKinley Mastin 3rd

2:42.83 Haiden Moses 4th

4x400 Meter Relay

4:38.70 Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, Haiden Moses, and Hailie Valentine. 3rd

High Jump

4-6 Katie Jarvis 4th

4-6 Belle Chappell 4th

Long Jump

14-10 Hailee Valentine 3rd

Triple Jump

30-6.50 Hailee Valentine 4th

Shot Put

26-7 Chelsey Hammons 5th

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

11:41.34 Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, Skylar Lainhart, and Hannah Tapscott. 4th

100 Meter Dash

13.65 Gracie Hoskins 3rd

4x200 Meter Relay

1:54.51 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st

400 Meter Dash

1:00.86 Gracie Hoskins 1st

1:05.42 Lindsay Cox 5th

200 Meter Dash

29.37 Kyla Hueser 3rd

4x400 Meter Relay

4:25.14 Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st

High Jump

4-6 Emily Cox 4th

Long Jump

11-11 Gracie Turner 4th

Discus Throw

96-1 2nd Grace Leis 2nd

Shot Put

31-9 Grace Leis 2nd

31-5 Chloe Powenski 31-5

North Laurel All-Comers Meet

Boys’ Team Results

1. Harlan County 164, 2. Corbin 117, 3. Southwestern 68, 4. South Laurel 65, 5. North Laurel 6. Williamsburg 42.5, 7. Pulaski County 42, 8. Madison Southern 41.5, 9. Middlesboro 30, 10. Knox Central 22.5, 11. Perry Central 21, 12. Russell County 7, 13. Pineville 6, 14. Somerset 5, 15. Bell County 4.

Individual Boys’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

8:53.06 Xander Harris, Colton Nantz, Josh Hoskins, and Alex Garcia. 3rd

100 Meter Dash

12.07 Tucker Warren 4th

4x100 Meter Relay

48.83 Tucker Warren, Collier Mills, Jasper Hampton, and Noah Steely. 5th

400 Meter Dash

54.15 Alex Garcia 3rd

800 Meter Run

2:11.08 Xander Harris 4th

4x400 Meter Relay

3:55.35 Colton Nantz, Noah Steely, Jasper Hampton, and Xander Harris. 4th

Triple Jump

38-2 Alex Garcia 5th

Discus Throw

135-3 Luke Robinson 1st

Long Jump

18-5 Alex Garcia 5th

Shot Put

42-5 Luke Robinson 3rd

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

8:25.07 Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, Jacob Tapscott. 1st

4x200 Meter Relay

1:41.87 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jeremy Steele. 5th

1600 Meter Run

4:43 Will Stanko 1st

400 Meter Dash

54.14 Jeremy Steele 2nd

800 Meter Run

2:01.13 Jacob Tapscott 1st

3200 Meter Run

10:26.22 Will Stanko 1st

4x400 Meter Relay

3:43.35 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 1st

