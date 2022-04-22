LONDON — It was another good day for the North Laurel and South Laurel boys' and girls' track and field teams during this past week's North Laurel All-Comers Meet.
North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams turned in identical fifth-place efforts while South Laurel’s girls’ team finished third, and the boys’ team finished fourth.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
North Laurel All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Team Results
1. Harlan County 116, 2. Corbin 83, 3. South Laurel 79.5, 4. Somerset 69.5, 5. North Laurel 59, 6. Madison Southern 56, 7. Pulaski County 54, 8. Williamsburg 49.5, 9. Southwestern 46.5, 10. Middlesboro 26.5, 11. Knox Central 17.5, 12. Perry Central 17, 13. Lynn Camp 8, 14. Russell County 6, Pineville 2.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
10:44.89 Taylor Allen, McKinley Mastin, Riley Vickers, and Belle Chappell. 2nd
1600 Meter Run
5:28.72 Taylor Allen 1st
800 Meter Run
2:40.78 McKinley Mastin 3rd
2:42.83 Haiden Moses 4th
4x400 Meter Relay
4:38.70 Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, Haiden Moses, and Hailie Valentine. 3rd
High Jump
4-6 Katie Jarvis 4th
4-6 Belle Chappell 4th
Long Jump
14-10 Hailee Valentine 3rd
Triple Jump
30-6.50 Hailee Valentine 4th
Shot Put
26-7 Chelsey Hammons 5th
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
11:41.34 Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, Skylar Lainhart, and Hannah Tapscott. 4th
100 Meter Dash
13.65 Gracie Hoskins 3rd
4x200 Meter Relay
1:54.51 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st
400 Meter Dash
1:00.86 Gracie Hoskins 1st
1:05.42 Lindsay Cox 5th
200 Meter Dash
29.37 Kyla Hueser 3rd
4x400 Meter Relay
4:25.14 Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 1st
High Jump
4-6 Emily Cox 4th
Long Jump
11-11 Gracie Turner 4th
Discus Throw
96-1 2nd Grace Leis 2nd
Shot Put
31-9 Grace Leis 2nd
31-5 Chloe Powenski 31-5
North Laurel All-Comers Meet
Boys’ Team Results
1. Harlan County 164, 2. Corbin 117, 3. Southwestern 68, 4. South Laurel 65, 5. North Laurel 6. Williamsburg 42.5, 7. Pulaski County 42, 8. Madison Southern 41.5, 9. Middlesboro 30, 10. Knox Central 22.5, 11. Perry Central 21, 12. Russell County 7, 13. Pineville 6, 14. Somerset 5, 15. Bell County 4.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
8:53.06 Xander Harris, Colton Nantz, Josh Hoskins, and Alex Garcia. 3rd
100 Meter Dash
12.07 Tucker Warren 4th
4x100 Meter Relay
48.83 Tucker Warren, Collier Mills, Jasper Hampton, and Noah Steely. 5th
400 Meter Dash
54.15 Alex Garcia 3rd
800 Meter Run
2:11.08 Xander Harris 4th
4x400 Meter Relay
3:55.35 Colton Nantz, Noah Steely, Jasper Hampton, and Xander Harris. 4th
Triple Jump
38-2 Alex Garcia 5th
Discus Throw
135-3 Luke Robinson 1st
Long Jump
18-5 Alex Garcia 5th
Shot Put
42-5 Luke Robinson 3rd
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
8:25.07 Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, Jacob Tapscott. 1st
4x200 Meter Relay
1:41.87 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jeremy Steele. 5th
1600 Meter Run
4:43 Will Stanko 1st
400 Meter Dash
54.14 Jeremy Steele 2nd
800 Meter Run
2:01.13 Jacob Tapscott 1st
3200 Meter Run
10:26.22 Will Stanko 1st
4x400 Meter Relay
3:43.35 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 1st
